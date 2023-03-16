L.L. Beazley welcomes Miss Virginia for special motivational assembly

(Contributed)
L.L. Beazley Elementary School welcomed 2022 Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah for a special visit with the school's students during a morning assembly on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Upon arriving on campus, she was greeted by the school's safety patrol, who guided Miss Virginia to the school's cafetorium ahead of her planned assembly with students, giving her a chance to see a variety of hand-crafted signs welcoming her to Beazley Elementary.
Chuah, who serves as the Virginia ABC Education and Prevention spokesperson in her role as Miss Virginia, hosted an engaging assembly across all grade levels. During her thirty-minute talk, Chuah promoted the importance of making healthy choices, setting and remaining focused on achieving goals, and substance abuse prevention. As she shared her background, including her recent graduation from the University of Pittsburgh's David C. Frederick Honors College in May of 2022, the students gave her enthusiastic applause and cheers, paired with thoughtful and insightful questions during the assembly.
She also spoke about her social impact initiative through Miss Virginia, "4A: Awareness and Advocacy for Adults with Autism." During the assembly, Chuah talked about her 19-year-old brother Luke and how he inspired her advocacy for the national Home Life Community organizationhttps://www.homelifecommunity.org/, which provides services and long-term support for adults on the autism spectrum for them to thrive.
Following her two assemblies, she was guided on a tour of the L.L. Beazley Elementary School campus by a trio of students dubbed "Miss Virginia Ambassadors." The group showcased the open-air campus to Chuah while visiting with students taking part in physical education classes on the school's playground. She also took a detour and visited the school's library. An avid reader, Chuah browsed the media center as students enjoyed the school's book fair, with Miss Virginia finding her personal favorite on offer, books from the Harry Potter series.
Before departing the school, Chuah spent time with students during their lunch periods, who continued to ask a variety of questions of Miss Virginia and even a few hugs.
L.L. Beazley Elementary physical education teacher Toy Walker organized Chuah's Monday morning visit through the "Miss Virginia School Tour" program offered by Virginia ABC. The Miss Virginia School Tour messaging aligns with the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs) of Advocacy and Health Promotion, Essential Health Concepts, and Healthy Decisions focusing on substance use prevention as outlined in the SOLs. Following Miss Virginia's visit, students also received workbooks that set the stage for a lifetime of promoting health and safety through being informed, approachable, and a good leader. L.L. Beazley Elementary is one of several dozen schools across the Commonwealth that Chuah is expected to or has already visited during her year in the role.
To learn more about Miss Virginia and Victoria Chuah, visit the Miss Virginia website at http://missva.org<http://missva.org/>. For more information about Virginia ABC's youth and adult programs, visit their website at https://abc.virginia.gov/education/programs.
