Baseball

Congratulations to Kenston Forest School Varsity Basketball players, Dayton Williams, Jr. and Leah Briggs. Dayton earned 2nd Team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) All-State and Leah earned 1st Team VISAA All-State. Dayton is the son of Dayton and Eleanor Williams of North Chesterfield. Leah is the daughter Scott and Beth Briggs of Boydton.