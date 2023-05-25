All State

Congratulations to the KFS Varsity Softball players! Palyn Marker earned Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) 2nd Team All-State, and Kelsey Marshall, Kieren McHugh, Aubrey Mayton, and Mackenzie Newcomb all earned VISAA 1st Team All-State.

 

Pictured left to right:

KFS Varsity Softball Coach Greg Gunn, Palyn Marker, Kelsey Marshall, Kieren McHugh, Aubrey Mayton, Mackenzie Newcomb, and softball assistant coach Joe Maione.