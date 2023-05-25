Congratulations to the KFS Varsity Softball players! Palyn Marker earned Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) 2nd Team All-State, and Kelsey Marshall, Kieren McHugh, Aubrey Mayton, and Mackenzie Newcomb all earned VISAA 1st Team All-State.
Pictured left to right:
KFS Varsity Softball Coach Greg Gunn, Palyn Marker, Kelsey Marshall, Kieren McHugh, Aubrey Mayton, Mackenzie Newcomb, and softball assistant coach Joe Maione.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.