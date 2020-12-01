By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va. — The Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation named Kathy Young as the 2020 Christmas Mother of the Year. It was announced to the Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Nov. 17.
Kathy truly lived a life dedicated to helping others holding occupations such as a teacher, reading specialist, produced plays, tutor, and helped the Dinwiddie Department of Social Services with its Christmas Sharing Project every year since 1986. Today, the project serves more than 200 children during the holiday season giving toys hats gloves books bikes and puzzles.
Although her vision became impaired in recent years, Kathy continued to play the piano for her local church with the help of her family and continued assisting the Christmas Sharing Foundation every holiday season.
Kathy’s family was in attendance to be awarded the traditional plaque and scarf given to each year’s named Christmas parents. Her husband William, son Johnny, daughter-in-law Brenda and granddaughter Caitlyn her in attendance to accept them in her honor.
“My grandma was an example of what volunteering means,” Kathy’s granddaughter Caitlyn Young told the board. Caitlyn also quoted from one of her favorites books, ‘The Lorax,’ saying, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's just not”
“The most important thing you can do to remember my grandma is to keep using your talent and skills to help others, she wouldn't have wanted it any other way.” said Caitlyn.
