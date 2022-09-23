Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico.
The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
Law enforcement suspects that Gardner and Muldez has participated in similar crimes in the past and is requesting information from anyone who may have had similar experiences with the two. Anyone who may have more information on the abduction is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Tara Clark at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.
