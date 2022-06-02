By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Born in Brooklyn New York, Dia Rhodes can date her passion for photography back to her high school days. Rhodes has been professionally taking photos for five years, although she just started Rhodes Photo LLC in 2002, of which she co owns with husband James Rhodes.
“Our motivation is our love for the art and the ability to create everlasting memories for our clients.”, said Dia’s husband James. As Dia’s customer base grew her husband began assisting her with the business side of things but has also grown a love for taking shots himself and has been doing so for the last 6 months.
“I didn’t fall in love with photography until I took the time to understand lighting. The art of photography is so amazing because it provides memories that last forever. I chose photography at first because the art of creating it from film to paper in the dark room was an amazing process to experience, but I keep choosing it because with the way times are changing and evolving, I keep having the opportunity to widen my creativity and show society that there are endless possibilities with photography.”, Dia Says.
Rhodes Photo LLC is located at 4330 Red Cedar Ct. Disputanta Va. 23842 and can be found on the web at rhodesphotollc.com.
Rhodes Photo LLC specializes in family, maternity, and child milestone sessions, but there’s not a moment that Rhodes Photo couldn’t capture for you.
