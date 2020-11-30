By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — John Tyler Community College is launching a new, more flexible tuition payment plan in order to help students who have found trouble balancing finances during the COVID-19 pandemic and amidst the holiday season.
Students pay tuition in interest-free monthly payments for a non-refundable fee under the plan which doesn’t require credit checks or interest charges. Payments are made automatically from the bank account (checking or savings) or credit card specified and there is an additional fee assessed for using a credit card, and TMS only accepts American Express, Discover, MasterCard or Visa.
Students who opt in will be able to spread out their tuition payments over a longer period of time can make between two and five payments plus their deposit depending on when they enroll in the plan. The payment plan goes into effect when the spring 2021 semester begins. Students can now begin signing up for the spring semester until Jan. 15, 2021.
“We know completing a program at Tyler can lead to a higher paying job, and we have
made positive changes to our payment plan to support student access to a college education,” said Dr. William "Bill" Fiege, vice president of learning and student success. “This new plan creates a more reasonable timeframe and monthly payment for students.”
John Tyler offers over 75 majors that provide career opportunities with campuses in Chester and Midlothian. The community college served more than 13,600 students during the previous academic year also assisting more than 9,000 learners through its workforce development division, Community College Workforce Alliance.
Contact the college payment plan coordinator at 804-706-5021 (Chester) or 804-594-1409 (Midlothian) for more information about the payment plan. Students may also contact TMS at 1-800-337-0291. Details about the new payment plan may be found at www.jtcc.edu/pay-for-tyler/tuition-payment-plan/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.