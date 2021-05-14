By Zach Armstrong
CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- John Tyler Community College kicked off a weeklong online celebration to honor its more than 1,235 graduating students with a series of online activities on May 3.
Among the Class of 2021 are students who took classes while caring for families and juggling multiple jobs; who are graduating college before high school; who are the first in their family to complete college; and who are achieving lifelong dreams all while persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the activities for celebration week were Rep Your Next Step, during which graduates were invited to send in photos showcasing their plans after Tyler; special messages from college faculty and staff; a virtual awards ceremony; and a virtual graduation ceremony with a Class of 2021 celebration video along with a presentation announcing graduates' names. Information about Celebration Week may be found atwww.jtcc.edu/commencement.
The Class of 2021 includes graduates from the Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters, as well as graduate candidates from the Spring 2021 semester. The list of graduates and graduate candidates, according to fields of study, can be found at the community college’s website at www.jtcc.edu.
