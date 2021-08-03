John Tyler approves name change to Brightpoint Community College

By Zach Armstrong
CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - The State Board for Community Colleges unanimously approved Brightpoint Community College as the new name for John Tyler Community College.
"I am grateful for the State Board's support," said Dr. Edward "Ted" Raspiller, president of John Tyler Community College in a release. "I believe the name Brightpoint celebrates the heart and energy of our college; connects to the experiences people have here; and speaks to the uplifting and welcoming environment we strive to create for all. It reflects our mission; vision; values; and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and it is vibrant, like our students, employees and community."
After nearly a year of reviewing all names to determine if they aligned with the college's mission, vision and values by a naming force task, the college recommended the name Brightpoint to the State Board. The process included examining historical research, round table discussion findings, case studies and college data.
After setting up naming criteria, the task force reviewed submissions made by students, employees, community members, and naming experts. It then conducted a survey of the college community,asking it to evaluate a short list of names based on the criteria. Trademark research was also conducted before a name recommendation was sent to the State Board, which holds the sole authority to name community colleges in Virginia.
In the coming months, the task force will submit potential new campus building and street names to the institution's local board for approval.
"At the core of all we do is our students," said Tammie Collins, chair of the John Tyler Community College Board. "We are here to educate all who wish to learn; to help them prepare for the jobs of today and to be adaptable for tomorrow; and to support them as they build paths to brighter futures. So, it is important our college carry a name that speaks to who we are, what we do, and who we serve."
"At first, as a student who is nearing graduation, it felt a bit strange referring to the college I've been attending as Brightpoint," said Avais Gilani, a business administration major at Tyler. "Then, after some thought, I realized how well Brightpoint fits the atmosphere, experiences I've had, and the people here."
The college anticipates it will take 12-18 months to fully roll out its new name. Additional information about the name review and name change processes, as well as answers to other frequently asked questions, may be found at www.jtcc.edu/brightpoint<http://www.jtcc.edu/brightpoint>.
