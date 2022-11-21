By Natalie McFarland
John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022.
According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.
The 147-bed John Randolph Medical Center, built in 1915, was named for Prince George County native John Randolph, a former U.S. congressman and advocate of states' rights in the early 19th century. A satellite ER linked to the hospital is TriCities ER in Prince George, Virginia.
The region's first free-standing emergency treatment facility, TriCities ER, opened several years ago and is a few miles from the hospital. Bon Secours Southside Emergency Center, which opened in Colonial Heights earlier this year, has since joined it.
"We are immensely proud of the positive impact our hospital family has had on the residents of this region," Joe Mazzo, John Randolph Medical Center's CEO, said in a news release. "While our name is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve is not. Patients and families can continue to rely on HCA Virginia's trusted care teams to deliver personal, local care."
