John Randolph Hospital recognizes PG Fire medics for excellent in care

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Representatives from John Randolph Hospital hosted a luncheon on March 30 at Station 7 to recognize Prince George Fire medics James Bridgeman and Kevin Zingraff for excellence in patient care for a stroke victim.
County Administrator Percy Ashcraft and Board Supervisor Donald Hunter attended the luncheon. Kevin Zingraff was unable to attend.
On the morning or March 7, the medics were dispatched to a patient who was having chest pain, and through their assessments found the patient to be having, what they believed to be, a Cerebral Vascular Accident or Stroke.
The medics did a complete and thorough patient assessment and found the patient conscious and alert with a patent airway (open airway). The Cincinnati Stroke Scale was performed on the patient which should have positive results for a stroke. The Cincinnati Stroke Scale is assessing a patient for facial droop, arm drift, and slurred speech.
This patient was found to have notable left sided weakness and minor facial droop, he was also shaking uncontrollably, which he stated was normal for him.
The medics then assessed the patient's vitals both on scene and enroute to the hospital and noted that the patient had significantly elevated blood pressure. They also checked the patient's blood sugar to rule out a diabetic issue.
With an initial report of chest pain, the medics placed the patient on a 12 Lead EKG, which takes a big picture of the patient's heart to rule out any type of cardiac event. The patient was transported to the John Randolph ER as a “Code Neuro”, or stroke alert.
The John Randloph/Tri-Cities EMS facebook page posted about the luncheon on their facebook page stating “How do we give life-saving thrombolytic therapy in just 32 minutes? Through the detailed assessment and early recognition by prehospital providers like Jamie Bridgeman and Kevin R. Zingraff with Prince George County Fire and EMS!”
“So often we hear about the negative outcomes that occur to our more critically ill patients.” said Prince George Fire Medic Kevin Zingraff. “It is nice to hear about a positive outcome of a patient that you had a hand in helping. It’s why we do this...to help people and make a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.