Jennifer McClellan Elected as Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman in Landslide Victory

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Virginia State Senator and Congresswoman-elect, Jennifer McClellan, won the special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin in a landslide victory.
Congresswoman-elect McClellan’s victory marks the first time a Black woman has represented the Commonwealth of Virginia in Congress.
“Jennifer McClellan’s history-making victory as the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Virginia will have ripple effects across the Commonwealth,” said Susan Swecker, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia. “Her leadership will expand upon the outstanding progress and advocacy for which we remember Congressman A. Donald McEachin – I cannot think of a better way to honor his life and legacy than with the new generation of leadership that Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan will bring to Washington.”
Congresswoman-elect McClellan won the Democratic nomination in December through an unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, with 84.81% of the vote. That firehouse primary saw historic turnout with 27,900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia. “Congresswoman-elect McClellan’s historic primary election, just like today’s historic victory, shows just how excited Virginians are to have her representing them in Congress,” said Liam Watson, Press Secretary of the Democratic Party of Virginia. “We’re all eager to see the difference she makes in Washington on behalf of us here in the Commonwealth.”
