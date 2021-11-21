JEJ Moore Girls Basketball goes undefeated, wins district tournament

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The JEJ Moore Girls Basketball Team, after achieving an undefeated regular season, won the Fall Line District Tournament for the third consecutive season with a 39-28 victory over Carter G Woodson.
The team played a 14-game season while two games were missed due to another team going through contact tracing for COVID-19 and another game missed due to a team refusing to play against Moore.
They played 11 games during the regular season with a record of 11-0 helping them win the Fall Line District regular season title and becoming the number one seed in their district tournament.
Moore won the first round game against Dinwiddie 37-6 leading them to play against Carter G. Woodson Middle School in the championship game and defeated them 39-28.
The team consisted of players Shakiya Lambert, Zoe Stegall, Rae’Aunnah Rose, Donniya Mason, and Kianna Goodwyn-Bey who each played a part in keeping each other accountable on defense and sharing the ball on offense. Lambert became the tournament and league MVP.
“This team had a lot of weight that they had to carry. Our leaders on this team as a group had to carry the expectations set by the previous two groups.” said Head Coach Nathaniel Mae. “They had been the young ones who helped us win our 1st title while playing limited minutes. They won the title the next year with increased roles but with others leading the way. This year they had to carry the expectations and undefeated record of the previous teams.”
Mae continued, “I think they thrived under the pressure and didn’t want to be the team that loses the winning streak. They stayed calm and didn’t let the pressure get to them. Their resilience showed in each practice and in the games which gave them the confidence to play as well as they did this season.”
This season marks the team’s third straight championship, third straight undefeated season and pushes their winning streak to 33 straight games over the last three years.
“This was my third season coaching and this one is right up there with our first championship group. They stepped up to all the challenges I presented to them in practice, and it showed in the games. I could tell that they knew they would be a good team from the beginning of the season, and they expected to win their games.” said Mae. “Whereas other groups had to realize that they could be good; this group of girls came in with the expectation that they were not just going to make it to the championship game; but also win the game as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.