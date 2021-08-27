James House needs votes after selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Finalist

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- James House needs the help of locals by voting for the organization to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve the community.
Starting Aug.18 at 12 a.m, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. James House has until Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to ten votes per day.
On Sept. 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25K grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated
Nonprofits.
James House helps 1,700 local citizens annually who are affected by domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking by providing support, advocacy and education.
"Making a difference with the click of a mouse, what could be easier?" said Jane Clayborne, James House Director of Community Relations. "This is an amazing opportunity for us. I encourage everyone to vote for James House each day and to spread the word to family and friends."
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
