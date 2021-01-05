By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Students and staff at J.E.J. Moore Middle School made Christmas memorable for area seniors who couldn’t have visitors or gifts during the holiday season due to COVID restrictions.
Over the last few weeks, the school raised money to create over 100 gift bags for seniors living at a Richmond long-term care facility. The project's genesis came from one of the school's speech pathologists, Katie Christo, who wanted to make sure senior residents know they're loved and aren't forgotten.
"My mom won't accept Christmas gifts any longer, and she wants donations made to help the community instead," said Katie Christo, one of the school’s speech pathologists who started the effort. "The senior population holds a special place in my heart, so I reached out to the long-term care facility to see if we could provide gifts to a couple of residents without visitors."
Shortly after Moore teacher Kimberly Scruggs and the multiple disabilities class along with the Student Council Advisory joined in, nearly $630 was raised which helped create the gift bags that were distributed to the center's 107 senior citizens. The gift bags included coloring books, personal care items, games, socks, gloves, and handmade Christmas cards adorned with holiday drawings.
"What I love about this is that the whole school community came together and embraced this," Moore Middle School Principal Robert Knowles said. "I was so proud of how everyone united to support this wonderful cause and to see the kids get involved in their community. Mrs. Christo and Mrs. Scruggs did a fantastic job. These outstanding students and teachers should be celebrated for the hard work they've done and the selflessness it takes to do this."
The bags crafted by Moore's students were taken and distributed to seniors at the Richmond long-term care facility in time for Christmas.
