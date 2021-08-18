Islamic Center of VA accepting donations to help Afghan refugees

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from Afghanistan, many Afghan individuals and families have been evacuated to Fort Lee in Prince George County as the Taliban has taken control of the country.
The Islamic Center of Virginia has helped hundreds of Afghan refugees who landed in Central Virginia by providing humanitarian assistance following the withdrawal.
To better assist those individuals who have managed to escape the calamity in Afghanistan, the ICV is now asking for the public's help with donations and supplies.
The ICV accepts hygiene products, diapers, children game snack toys, and travel kits for everyone. Due to space limitations, they encouraged you to donate money through their website. The extra funds allow them to buy necessary items in bulk.
The Islamic Center of Virginia is located at 1241 Buford Road in North Chesterfield.
Their website can be found at https://www.icva1.com/. From there, click on the donation button and scroll to the ‘Refugee’ option.
