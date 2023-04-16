Intersection improvements at Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road

Other Road Projects to be Determined
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), construction on the Bull Hill Roundabout is expected to start in early October 2023, with a projected completion date of November 2024.
The purpose of the project is to replace the existing, skewed intersection at Courthouse Road (Route 106) and Bull Hill Road (Route 630) with a single-lane roundabout in a dog bone shape to improve both safety and operation. The total estimated cost of the project is $5.7 million. More information can be found on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has found that roundabouts have demonstrated safety and operational benefits. They can offer several advantages over signalized and stop-controlled alternatives, including better overall safety performance, shorter delays and shorter queues, better management of speeds, and opportunities for community enhancement or aesthetic features.
A final decision is slated for June for roundabout project at Middle Road and Prince George Drive. In late January, the Office of the Secretary of Transportation released the Smart Scale numbers for Fiscal Year 2024. The Roundabout at Middle Road and Prince George Drive received a Smart Scale score of 7.87 and was recommended to be funded. The estimated cost to build the roundabout is $8,250,342.
Smart Scale is the decision support tool that was developed to provide a prioritization process for Virginia road projects. Projects submitted for consideration are first screened for eligibility and readiness, and if eligible and ready, scored to determine the project's benefits. The Smart Scale number is how and when projects are selected to be funded.
VDOT will hold a public information meeting on the proposed roundabout on Tuesday, April 19 at William A. Walton Elementary School, located at 4101 Courthouse Road at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to learn how to use roundabout at this meeting.
