Inmate Found Dead in FCI Petersburg Medium Prison

On Wednesday June 1, a 34-year-old inmate Fielding Bolton was found dead at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium federal prison located in Prince George County, VA.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Bolton was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to a 60-month sentence for Possession of Child Pornography. He has been in custody at FCI Petersburg Medium since January 23, 2019.

The release also states that responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services were requested, and life-saving efforts continued. Bolton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The release states that the FBI was notified, and no other staff or inmates were injured.