Indian Motorcycle Richmond Welcomes Community

Indian Motorcycle Richmond welcomed riders, residents, and local officials in the Prince George and surrounding areas on Saturday during their grand opening, ribbon cutting, and key presentations. These events took place at their newly renovated location at 2000 Waterside Road in Prince George.
While exploring the Indian Motorcycle experience, guests enjoyed music provided by 96.5 Classic Rock; lunch catered by Lunch Break, LLC; door prizes, and test rides. A ribbon cutting/key presentation was conducted with attendees including: Becky McDonough, CEO Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce; Yoti Jabri, Director of Economic Development, Prince George County; and Delegate Carrie Coyner, Commonwealth of Virginia, 62nd District. It was a very well attended event with many local riders, riding groups, and powersports enthusiasts on hand. Memories were captured by Southern Sharp Photography and will be shared on Indian Motorcycle Richmond’s website and Facebook page.
Indian Motorcycle Richmond offers a full line-up of motorcycles for riders of all riding styles and abilities. This newly renovated dealership boasts a large showroom, customer lounge, parts & accessory display, and service department staffed with a full-time Indian Motorcycle Certified Technician. Our goal is to give riders and enthusiasts a world-class experience provided by a knowledgeable sales team.
“It is an honor to bring this legendary brand to the riding communities within the Greater Richmond area. We are very humbled by the support and enthusiasm shown during our grand opening. We look forward to sharing the passion and heritage Indian Motorcycles has been creating since 1901. Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle proves our commitment to develop ridership within the riding community” stated Jonathan Waters, Owner.
Indian Motorcycle Richmond will focus on becoming the premier Indian Motorcycle dealership of choice, by providing test rides, organizing an Indian Motorcycle Riders group, supporting fellow riders and causes, hosting rider focused events, and showcase why riding an Indian Motorcycle is “Legendary”.
A multiple Demo Day event will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th. Details to be announced.
