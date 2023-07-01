Independence Day Celebration to be Held at Fort Gregg-Adams

(From Staff Reports)
Fort Gregg-Adams is celebrating our nation's independence on Monday, July 3 with a full slate of music, fun and fireworks planned! Our deejay opens the event at 5:00 p.m. with a hit list sure to make everyone happy. The U.S. Army TRADOC Band will also be on hand to serve up a rousing selection patriotism and American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell take the stage at 7:15 p.m. to entertain the crowd with her music. The KidZone is FREE and opens to everyone at 5:00 p.m. There will also be line dancing and Soldier singing competitions. Attendees may purchase a delicious variety of food from over 20 food trucks lined up around the stadium. Also returning this year is "Salute The Union" - a rousing onstage tribute to our nation's 50 states, featuring live howitzer blasts, which commences at 9:00 p.m. Our spectacular fireworks begin at approximately 9:35 p.m.
This event is open to the public; admission is FREE. This event is open to the public; admission is FREE. All visitors aged 18 & older must present a government-issued ID to be admitted on the installation. Personal pyrotechnics, tailgating, tents, umbrellas, glass bottles, smoking, backpacks, coolers and pets are not permitted in or around the event area. Clear plastic and mesh see-thru bags will be allowed.
The rain date is July 4 (Fireworks, KidZone & the U.S. Army TRADOC Band only).
