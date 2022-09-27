Indecent liberties arrest made

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Millers Landing Road in northern Gloucester County in reference to a missing 17-year-old female. The suspect and juvenile were located in Prince George County after investigations and evidence collection determining communication between the two. The female was uninjured and held in law enforcement custody until released back to her family and home.
Thomas is an active-duty enlisted member of the United States Army and resides in Smith’s Station, Alabama. Thomas has been charged with the following crimes in Gloucester County: §18.2-374.3: Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children; § 18.2-370 (B): Taking indecent liberties with children; and§ 18.2-371: Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.
Both GCSO and the Prince George County Police Department consider this investigation to be open and active, and additional charges may be forthcoming in one or both jurisdictions.
