In District 63 Delegate race, conservative business owner tries to unseat incumbent

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- It's no secret a lot has happened in Virginia and around the world since the last time an election was held for the commonwealth’s 63rd District Delegate seat.
A global pandemic left millions without jobs and over half a million Americans dead, claims of voter fraud resulted in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the death of George Floyd sparked intense protests damaging city streets, and the Virginia General Assembly has been under control of Democrats for the first time in two decades resulting in an array of new legislation.
Mother, Wife and small business owner Kim Taylor believes Virginia has not been heading in the right direction as of late in light of these recent developments and is running for the District 63 Delegate seat against incumbent Lashrecse Aird (D).
Born to Linda and John Sutton, Taylor was raised in Sussex County and attended Virginia public schools graduating from Sussex Central High before attending VCU where she earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology and minored in Marketing.
Kim and her husband Andrew “Butch” live in Dinwiddie with their two dogs and two cats. They also own two automotive repair shops in South Chesterfield and Moseley which employ 18 families and “provides impeccable service to the customers in their community.” Kim is also a mother of one daughter who will soon graduate from the VCU School of Business.
Taylor’s interest in politics began at an early age with stories of how her great-grandparents immigrated to the U.S. in 1917 during the revolution.
“I knew from an early age how blessed I was to be an American,” said Taylor. “My mother visited her family there in the 80s and when she came back, I heard all the stories and listened to their experiences and it was very powerful,”
There are two main reasons that Taylor references that inspired her to make a run for office: being a small business owner and a mother.
“My daughter goes to VCU and she was very frightened about what happened to Richmond last year as we watched the violence knowing the campus is just blocks away from the capital,” said Taylor. “She was scared to go back to class and that made me upset as a parent,”
As a business owner, Taylor endured the restrictions placed on the economy in response to the pandemic. According to Taylor, the Democratic leadership in the General Assembly led a very poor response with “unneeded” emergency restrictions. If elected, Taylor’s focus on the economy would be to keep taxes low and regulations at a minimum.
“We've got years of damage done to our economy and it's going to take a lot of hard work to return to the pre-pandemic way of things so I decided I was going to run because I didn't like the direction our state was heading,” said Taylor.
Another major shift since the last time District 63 voters went to the ballot box is a change in leadership in Washington D.C. President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20 of this year succeeding former President Donald Trump.
Taylor’s main criticism of the new Biden administration is the continuous stimulus checks which she believes is preventing workers from returning to work and thus hindering economic growth.
“This constant stimulus to people is keeping them from going back to work meaning businesses are closing while consumers are anxious to support these businesses,” said Taylor. “We can’t continue like this, Virginia has to get back to work,”
The main success of Taylor’s opponent, incumbent Lashrecse Aird (D), has been on criminal justice reform introducing several pieces of legislation on the subject that were subsequently passed.
Legislation introduced and passed by the incumbent include requesting the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to prepare racial and ethnic impact statements on legislation, banning public universities from using criminal history questions on admissions applications, requiring law enforcement to get General Assembly approval for facial recognition technology, declaring racism as a Public Health Crisis and declaring clean water as a human right.
Taylor believes that Del. Aird and other democrats have been wrong in their approach to criminal justice reform and wishes to take a more conservative approach.
“Our police are leaving in droves, they’re scared to do their jobs, they're scared for their personal safety, a lot of their resources have been taken away and that's in part because of legislation (Del. Aird) has passed,” said Taylor. “Every police officer I've spoken with has been a wonderful person and showed great examples of community policing, they truly do care about their communities and jobs but they feel their hands are tied and can't be proactive in policing, we need to support our police,”
Another legislation priority for Taylor would be the expansion of broadband access in rural communities such as Dinwiddie.
“It’s outrageous that in Dinwiddie we don’t have good internet broadband service so students can stream videos and be on zoom calls,” said Taylor. “After the pandemic, the world has changed and some things that have worked well will be kept like working or doing school from home and people will need strong internet for that,”
The General Assembly election as well as the Governor’s election will be held Nov. 2 of this year. Early voting starts Sept. 18 and the deadline to register is Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.