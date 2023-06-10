I-95 Ramp/Lane Closures and S. Crater Road (Route 301) South Closures to be Extended in Petersburg

Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will implement a series of ramp closures on Interstate 95 south and will extend closures on both north and south S. Crater Road (Route 301) beneath I-95 in Petersburg as work continues on the bridge deck replacement project.
The following schedule (with ramp closures and detour routes) will be in place. Closures will be in place from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30.
● S. Crater Road (Route 301) south near Winfield Road and I-95 south exit 51A will be closed. To access S. Crater Road (Route 301), drivers should take the I-95 north Exit 51B to Washington St. west to the Route 460 BUS Ramp 6A east to I-95 south ramp to I-95 south Exit 50A to Graham Road back to S. Crater Road. The ramp is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, June 30.
● Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd. The ramp is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, June 30.
A lane shift on I-95 South near mile marker 50 in Petersburg will remain in place until late summer 2023.
Anyone with questions about the project can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
