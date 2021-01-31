Hotel donates used TVs to Prince George schools

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Stay-Over Suites, an all-suite hotel located in Hopewell, donated approximately 25 used televisions to Prince George County Public Schools.
Over Christmas break, the Prince George/Hopewell Chamber of Commerce reached out to schools for the donation opportunity from the hotel.
“TVs were not on our radar of needed equipment but I thought it was a good idea,” said Matt Weston, CTE Teacher at PGCPS. “We definitely could use them for instructional purposes but are most likely avenue for it will be for students to learn operations of the monitors, basic electronics, how to repair things because, let's be honest, how often do we ever get the chance to see the inside of a TV.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the TVs most likely won’t be used this school year because there is a mix of teachers present and not present in school buildings and contact with students, which would be required when dismantling televisions for projects, has been limited.
The televisions will likely be used for computer technology classes , IT fundamentals, intro to technology, mechatronics class or technology systems. Next year, PGCPS will also introduce technology foundations and an engineering exploration that could also incorporate use of the televisions.
"The donation of the used TVs is a great opportunity to repurpose equipment that is no longer needed in a business setting but is still relevant to the world we live in and in good working order. The TVs will be used to support teacher instruction in the classroom. Students in our CTE classes will get the opportunity to learn by investigating and doing, seeing how a modern TV works and problem solving to determine why some units are working while others are not. Without this partnership, our students would not have 25 TVs that they can pull apart and work on. Prince George County Public Schools, Career and Technology Education (CTE) department are very appreciative of the donation by Stay Over Suites in Hopewell." said Weston.
