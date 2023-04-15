Hopewell Welcomes Interim Police Chief, Gregory Taylor

HOPEWELL – Interim City Manager, Dr. Manker announces retired Captain Gregory Taylor as Hopewell’s Interim Police Chief.
Gregory Taylor is a veteran of law enforcement, having served the City of Hopewell Police Department for 37 years before retiring. He has served as Commander of all Divisions to include appointment as Interim Police Chief in 2018. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.
During his tenure, he was responsible for overseeing a wide range of programs, including community policing initiatives, crime prevention strategies, and public outreach efforts. He was also instrumental in developing a new approach to police-community relations, which helped to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community.
In recognition of his service, he has been honored with several awards and commendations. In addition, he is dedicated to serving the community through volunteer service. “I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve as the Interim Police Chief during this time of transition. It is a privilege to serve the Hopewell Community and the Hopewell Police Department,” states Taylor.
Taylor’s first day as Interim Police Chief began April 1, 2023.
