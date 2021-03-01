Hopewell/Prince George chosen for statewide tourism program

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce announced they were selected to participate in the DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan implementation that focuses on tourism promotion and product development.
The DRIVE 2.0 process, facilitated by Virginia Tourism Corporation, assists in the community's efforts to succeed in the competitive travel and tourism market. Hopewell/Prince George is one of 30 communities who will complete the DRIVE 2.0 program.
The communities participating in the program are challenged to create better ways of attracting tourism. Throughout the implementation process, communities will be gathering input and expertise from their own local and regional tourism partners through a community survey and community consensus meeting.
The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce will be sending surveys to be completed by 30 local stakeholders who will provide input on what is most important and what should be done to attract tourists.
“We were chosen for the original Drive Tourism program which we completed in 2015. Over 150 community stakeholders participated to create a vision for H/PG,” according to Chamber CEO, Becky McDonough. “Our community achieved all of its objectives from the initial strategy and we are confident that we will have a strong rebound because we are working together to make the right investments in product development, place-making, and marketing.”
According to a press release issued by the chamber, competition will be fierce among communities to attract tourists as communities are looking to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After a record-breaking year in 2019, projected data for 2020 indicate sharp decreases in visitor spending.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on
the tourism industry,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we provide strategic guidance and direction as we look ahead to brighter days. DRIVE 2.0 does just that, outlining key strategies for destinations to succeed, from understanding the competition to developing connected products to recognizing and harnessing the power of continued tourism advocacy. VTC remains committed to supporting and creating more vibrant communities, and the DRIVE 2.0 program will be a key resource to help develop short and long-term promotion, development and advocacy strategies.”
DRIVE 2.0 builds on existing findings and conclusions from the 2013 Statewide Tourism Plan. The program started in December of 2020 from conversations with Virginia’s tourism industry and partners asking what the region should be promoting and building.
Each community that participates will be eligible for a $10,000 grant to assist with their development efforts under their product development plan including specific action steps, success factors, timelines, priorities, and parties responsible for implementation.
To learn more about DRIVE Tourism, visit http://www.vatc.org/drive2
