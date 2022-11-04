Hopewell Police searching for four suspects

Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month.
On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road.
Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back. Police said the teen is expected to recover from his injury. Detectives determined that the victim had left a business in the 2600 block of Berry Street before the shooting.
The four suspects are described as: Suspect 1: A black male, around 5’8-5’11”, with dreadlocks, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white tennis shoes. Suspect 2: A black male, around 5’5”-5’8”, with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with orange graphics, black jeans, and orange, white, and black tennis shoes. Suspect 3: A black male, around 5’8”-5’11,” with a short haircut, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and Jordan tennis shoes. Suspect 4: A black male, 5’3”-5’5,” with dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face fleece, dark-colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Police said the four suspects were seen exiting a four-door black sedan with a light-colored front bumper.
