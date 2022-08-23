Hopewell Police Department Designates Safe Exchange/Trade Zone

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Buying, selling as well as trading things via the internet has become extremely popular over the last few years. The Hopewell Police Department has dedicated two parking spaces as a Safe Exchange/Trade Zone. The designated area is located on the front side of the police department and is under 24-hour surveillance.
The Safe Exchange / Trade Zone is basically a preventative measure to give citizens an environment where they feel safer. Individuals buying or selling items, whether through Facebook or some other platform, can come to the Police Department parking lot to make the exchange and notify the dispatcher that the activity is occurring. Not only is the transaction made public, but it takes place only steps away from law enforcement headquarters in case something does go wrong. Anyone is allowed to conduct face to face online sales meetings, child custody exchanges and any meeting where one may feel the need for safety.
The Hopewell Police Department highly suggests that all transactions take place during daylight hours. An appointment with the police department before using a Safe Exchange / Trade Zone is not necessary however upon arrival, one should check in with the police department before conducting any business or transactions.
Neither the City of Hopewell nor the Hopewell Police Department is in any way a party to any transaction that may be conducted between private citizens.
Citizens should know that police personnel may not become actively involved in any transactions unless criminal activity is involved and will not participate in the exchange of any cash or the storing or transferring of items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.