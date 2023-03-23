by William Pitts
Residents of Hopewell received a shock over the weekend when they learned that their Chief of Police, A.J. Starke, announced his retirement from law enforcement after just over a year with the Hopewell Police Department.
The retirement will officially take effect Saturday, April 1.
“I want to thank God for allowing me to live my childhood dream of becoming a police officer,” wrote Starke in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 4. “I want to thank our City Council and the interim City Manager for the support shown during my time in Hopewell.”
Although Starke finished off his career in Hopewell, he spent the first three decades of his law enforcement career with the Chesterfield County Police Department. Prior to this, he served a four-year term in the United States Army and earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University, as well as a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Starke first joined the Hopewell P.D. as interim Police Chief in December 2021, replacing former Police Chief Kamran Afzal, who left to become Chief of Police in Dayton, Oh. At first, the plan was for Starke to name a permanent replacement and return to his previous role as captain in the Chesterfield P.D. However, in June 2022, the “interim” tag was removed and Starke was made the permanent Chief, a role which he held for nine months.
At the moment, Starke’s replacement has yet to be named.
Some residents of Hopewell, who have been forced to live through an uptick in violent crime over the past few years, were caught off-guard by the timing of Starke’s retirement. The news was also preceded by the departure of other officers in the Hopewell P.D. According to former Hopewell mayor Jackie Shornak, at least 21 officers have left the department over the past year.
In his Facebook post, Starke tried to reassure the residents of Hopewell that positive change was on the horizon, citing new initiatives such as the Hopewell Police Foundation, the Good 2 Great Youth Program, and the Violent Crime Task Force. Starke also cited boosts in funding which will pay for new vehicles, weaponry, and technology.
However, some Hopewell residents aren’t quite reassured. Already there have been four murders in Hopewell so far in 2023, compared to just one at the same point last year. Aggravated assaults, motor vehicle thefts, and shoplifting incidents have also risen from a year ago.
“I feel like he failed everyone. He should be ashamed,” one resident told WTVR-6. “This city is really in trouble. Who are they going to get next? Are they going to get somebody just as desperate to retire again?”
