Hopewell man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Prince George man

By Zach Armstrong
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va -- A Hopewell man has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and a felony charge for use of a firearm that resulted in the death of a Prince George man following what was determined as a physical altercation between the two.
Colonial Heights Police located Keith B. Tyler, 56, of Prince George County with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence at the 100 block of Clearfield Circle on March 24 at 1:55 a.m. as they responding to a call for a burglary and aggravated assault in progress.
Colonial Heights Fire and EMS personnel pronounced Tyler dead on scene. He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Colonial Heights detectives are investigating the incident and determined that an altercation between occupants became physical and resulted in Tyler’s death.
Zechariah Grant, 37, of Hopewell has been charged with 2nd degree Murder and a felony for use of a firearm as a result of the investigation. Grant is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his next court appearance on March 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the Colonial Heights General District Court.
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Joseph Vaughan at (804) 524- 8701. If you would like to remain anonymous, Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers can be contacted at (804) 748-0660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.