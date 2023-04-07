By William Pitts
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and dozens of Hopewell citizens gathered at city hall to ring it in a few hours early, with the help of the Hopewell/Prince George Healthy Families organization and Lamb Arts.
This was Hopewell’s 2nd annual “Light the City Blue” candlelight vigil for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Originally, the event was set to take place outdoors, on the steps of Hopewell's town hall. However, due to the persistently nasty weather that ruled Southside Virginia over the weekend, the event was hastily moved into the lobby of the building.
Before the event started, attendees were given plastic candles to light in unison during the conclusion. The candles came in three different colors -- blue to represent National Child Abuse Prevention Month, white to represent purity and innocence, and orange to represent happiness, love, and energy.
Attendees were also told to wear blue clothing of some kind to the event in solidarity with the official color of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
One of the first guest speakers of the evening was interim City Manager Concetta Manker, who reminded those in attendance that not everyone was lucky enough to have a loving family and a stable household.
“I would just like everybody to remember that it takes a village to raise a child,” said Manker. “Tonight, as we go home to our family, remember that there are children who need someone to say ‘I love you.’”
Also contributing to the vigil was Lamb Arts, a non-profit organization founded in 2016 dedicated to “helping underserved communities thrive through accessible, high-quality arts programming”, as it says on the group’s official website. The organization is named for co-founders Dr. Eliza Lamb and Charles Lamb.
Program manager Amanda Vtipilson spoke on behalf of Lamb Arts at Friday night’s event — in particular, the “Creative Change Makers” teen leadership program which aims to “[spur] community change through creative action”. For National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the program was challenged to create a work of public art.
The final product was inspired by a family quilt, while also incorporating the image of a pinwheel — another symbol of youth and innocence.
“They’ve chosen the imagery of a pinwheel quilt because it brings…when you think of quilts that your grandma made, a level of comfort and security,” said Vtipilson. “And so they wanted to express that through the quilt, and also this idea of passage from generation to generation.”
Hopewell will book-end the observation of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Sunday, April 28th with the first annual Blue Gala at the Beacon Theater, across the street from city hall.
