Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore.
On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
Moore was reportedly playing in the front yard of the house when the suspect car turned onto Freeman Street, slowed down, and fired a single shot, according to Hopewell's Chief of Police A.J. Starke. Witnesses told authorities that they saw a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows driving through the area at the time of the shooting. Police believe the vehicle may be related to the homicide, but a motive is unknown at this time. The shooting on Friday night that killed Moore was just a few blocks away from 3 others that occurred all just days prior. Moore was killed just days before her birthday. She would have turned 9-years-old on Wednesday, January 4.
Members of the Hopewell community gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of P’Aris on Tuesday, January 3. Numerous speakers called for an end to the current spike in gun violence in Hopewell.
A business owner of Hopewell, Tavorise Marks stated, "If the loss of a kid cannot ignite the fire in the community to stand for justice, then I don't know what can. "This must serve as the catalyst for the change the city needs to see." When Marks said he would offer a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, someone in the audience responded by saying they would match that sum. As more matches continued to be made, the reward fund eventually reached $4,000.
“Somebody has got to have a heart and turn themselves in.”, Moore’s mother Brionna Taylor said.
Moore’s funeral was held at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, also on Halifax Street in Petersburg at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
The shooting's motivation has not yet been revealed, and the type of weapon used has not been made public. An investigation into her death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
