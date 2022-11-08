Hopewell City Schools partners with ChildSavers

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
ChildSavers of Richmond, a mental health non-profit focused on trauma informed mental health and child development services, has partnered with Hopewell City Schools to provide specialized mental health services to students as well as training and consultation to Hopewell Schools staff and school-based student wellness professionals.
ChildSavers also provides therapy sessions for students in multiple elementary, middle and high schools through Richmond City Schools. The Hopewell City Schools to participate in this partnership with ChildSavers are: Hopewell High School, Carter G. Woodson Middle School, Harry E. James Elementary School, Dupont Elementary School, and Patrick Copeland Elementary School. 150 students in 5 schools will receive the mental health services offered.
This organization has offered their mental health services to Hopewell City Schools before, during the Spike of Covid-19 as wells as provided prior trauma-informed and resilience education.
