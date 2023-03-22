By William Pitts
An initiative meant to get Hopewell citizens healthier and more active may actually be making citizens more and more frustrated.
The City of Hopewell held a public meeting on Monday night at the Hopewell Community Center concerning its still-under-construction “Active Connections” bicycle lane network, which has drawn some criticism from residents over the course of its construction.
The Active Connections program is a key part of Hopewell’s 2028 comprehensive plan, which specifies the need for “complete streets”. These are defined as streets which provide safe and efficient access for all users, including motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
The first seeds for the Active Connections bicycle lanes were sown in 2018, when the City of Hopewell submitted a grant application to the Virginia Department of Transportation and received a $760,000 Transportation Alternative Project (TAP) grant which allowed them to go ahead. The Hopewell City Council gave their thumbs-up to the project at a meeting in September 2018.
According to interim City Engineer Maurice Wilkins, the need for the project arose back in 2012 when the Federal Highway Administration began a pilot program of installing bike lanes in the streets of U.S. cities and counties.
“This is a federal initiative that has been passed down to the states to the cities to the counties,” said Wilkins.
Engineering firm Kimley-Horn drew up plans for incorporating the bike lanes into already-existing city streets. The project bubbled underneath the surface until late 2020 and early 2021, when the City of Hopewell first sought input from the population by circulating an online survey and mailing brochures to those living along the proposed bike lanes.
Multiple citizens expressed frustration at the fact that they had no direct say in how the project turned out. One suggested that the city should have sent brochures to as many Hopewell residents as possible, not just those living along the proposed bike lanes.
While some of the bike lanes escaped criticism, others — particularly the one on West Broadway — were not so fortunate. One citizen described the state of the West Broadway bike lane as “[looking] like somebody turned a crackhead loose with chalk on that street”.
Other citizens claim that they’ve hardly ever seen any cyclists use the bike lanes for their intended purpose. In fact, one claims to have seen them used more often as illegal parking than as alternative transportation.
“Right now on West Broadway, we have a boat on a trailer parked in the bypass with no car attached,” said one citizen. “And we have people parked going in the wrong direction.”
In response, interim City Manager Concetta Manker stated bluntly that no one would be ticketed or punished for misusing the bike lanes — at least for now. Instead, the city will focus on improving communication to the public on just how the bike lanes are supposed to be used.
Citizens also questioned the idea of installing bike lanes in the first place when some of the streets themselves were in need of repair.
“The roads here are in terrible shape,” said one citizen. “We didn’t even consider fixing the roads. Now we’re saying, ‘hey, ride your bike here.’”
Few of the figureheads present at the meeting were around when the Active Connections project was first pitched back in 2018. Both Wilkins and Manker have the “interim” tag attached to their job titles. The only City Council member from that time who is still on the council is ward 5 councilwoman Janice Denton.
Wilkins estimates that the Active Connections project is 80% complete. However, work has been paused at West Broadway and Mesa Drive for the time being.
