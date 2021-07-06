Hopewell Assistant City Manager reflects on career, future of Hopewell

Contributed from the Virginia Gateway Region
HOPEWELL, Va -- As “normal” is becoming more of a reality across the Commonwealth, The City of Hopewell’s Assistant City Manager/Director of Economic Development Charlie Dane reflects on his time working for the city and is hopeful that the municipality’s local economy is in good standing looking forward, especially for just coming out of a pandemic.
Dane recently announced he is resigning from his position with Hopewell.
“Forty years in anything is a long time, and it was time for a change,” Dane said. “An opportunity came along, and it was too good to pass up for my family and I.” Looking back, Dane expressed satisfaction with the economic development accomplishments he’s made in his six and a half years working in Hopewell and wanted to highlight some of those successes.
“I made a list for the city manager with the projects I’ve completed since I’ve been here, and I actually had forgotten about some of them, because you work on a project, you complete it and move on to the next one. So, once I compiled this list, I was like ‘gosh, a lot of great things have happened since I’ve been here,’ so I’m very happy with what’s been accomplished,” he said.
Looking at the more recent past, he also pointed to what’s been done in the city since the beginning of the pandemic:
With the new CARES Act funds on their way from Congress, half of which Hopewell received for now and the other half it will receive roughly a year from now, Dane says the city’s intent is to take part of that funding to create another grant program to help sustain small businesses through the backside of the pandemic and to keep them operational until that “normal” is completely reached.
“We’ve been fortunate to only have two brick-and-mortar businesses close during the pandemic — one of them is reopened under new ownership already — the other one was a corporate decision that was made nationally; it was Pizza Hut, and a commercial real estate firm is actively looking to replace them with another tenant. So, we've been fortunate from a small business perspective," Dane explains.
Dane was approaching his seventh year as the assistant city manager/director of economic development for Hopewell, which is the city where he's lived his whole life. Earlier in his career, from 1977 to 1992, Dane worked in the city's department of public works. And for 13 years, he was the assistant director of general services for Chesterfield County.
He went to college at St. Leo University at the Fort Lee Education Center and later earned his Bachelor of Science from Liberty University.
"I literally started in 1977 as the classic government ditch digger — I started on the traffic signal crew digging trenches for conduits, traffic signals and installations. Eventually, I moved up into the sign department and I was the supervisor of traffic for a couple of years. Then, I became the business manager for public works where I handled various responsibilities from solid waste to managing the financial business of the department,” Dane explained.
“I also served as the assistant director of public works as a part of that role."
After 15 years of working in Hopewell, Dane went to Petersburg and served as the city's public works superintendent for six years. Then, he left the public sector to work for a highway maintenance company, before starting his role in general services with Chesterfield County — which included managing the airport — and then deciding to come back to Hopewell as assistant city manager/director of economic Development.
What about economic development interested Dane?
"Once you get more involved with government, you begin to realize that economic development is its lifeblood, and when I ran the airport, it was particularly evident. I was involved with some economic development deals, and a lot of big corporations would want to come and see the airport because many corporations fly their site selectors in on airplanes."
Dane has had a lot of exposure to economic development and public works in the Gateway Region, but he points out how "through all of those years working in a loop around the region, I still lived here in Hopewell — I've lived in the same house for over 30 years, so Hopewell has always meant something to me."
A window of opportunity presented itself in Hopewell when Dane took the job.
"A few years before that, the Hopewell City Council had invested money in the downtown area, street scaping and other improvements — they had built a new library — they were nearing the completion of The Beacon Theatre at the time ... "
" ... I thought it would be a cool way to put a stamp on the end of my career if I could positively impact the place that I have spent my entire life, where I've raised my kids and where I found my wife in high school. It wasn't about a move to make more money, it was seriously a legacy thing to have an impact on the place I love, and thankfully that window I saw opening was at least in part true, because there's been a lot of positive things happening here over the past several years," Dane emphasizes.
For example, in 2020, the City of Hopewell's citizens were in dire demand for internet access, and they found their needs met. The Hopewell City Council approved a budget which provided funding for free Wi-Fi throughout the city's entire downtown area. In addition to installing free online access throughout the city's core, Hopewell received a $3.9 million state grant to continue expanding broadband throughout as much of the locality as possible.
Hopewell's expansion of free broadband access stands out and is unique in Virginia, and it was the city's biggest economic development announcement in 2020. Other progress made in 2020 was Wonder City Bakery flourishing through the pandemic and AdvanSix using $156 million from a previous expansion to upgrade technology and expand their Caprolactam production process.
“I do think my accomplishments in economic development for Hopewell will leave a bit of a legacy, but mostly I think it has helped the community I live in and love. I’m confident Hopewell is in good hands; all seven communities in the area are fortunate to have Virginia’s Gateway Region as a regional economic development organization uniting the region for economic prosperity,” Dane concluded.
