(Contributed)
For the past 23 years, Sergeant Wilder has served the Prince George community in several different divisions, including patrol, school resource officer, investigations, community services, animal services, and fire investigator. Throughout his remarkable career in law enforcement, Sgt. Wilder has received numerous commendations and has been involved in several critical incidents, contributing to solving major crimes throughout the County.
Sergeant Wilder has served the citizens of the County with the utmost ability, demonstrating patriotism, integrity, and devotion to law enforcement and public safety. The Prince George Police Department and citizens of the County wish him much happiness and continued success.
We are not saying "goodbye" to Sergeant Nick Wilder; we are saying "until we see you again" as we celebrate his retirement after 27 years of service as a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.