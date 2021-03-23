Hollingsworth Companies begin construction of spec warehouse in PG industrial park

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Hollingsworth Companies is starting construction of a 650,250 sq ft. spec building in Southpoint Business Park located in Prince George County making it the 12th and largest facility developed by The Hollingsworth Companies in the industrial park. Construction is set to be complete by late 2021.
The new facility will have 1,600,000 sq. ft. of industrial space suitable for high-growth manufacturing and distribution companies located along I-295, located near I-85 and I-95. The development is indicative of a confidence in the Richmond market’s industrial real estate sector.
The spec building will be a concrete tilt-wall comprising 40 feet in clear height, 60- by 60-feet column spacing, 142 dock doors and 177 trailer drops.
Speculative buildings are made to provide immediate occupancy and attract large site-selection projects. According to a release from Hollingsworth Company, this will be the largest speculative building in the Virginia market.
The purpose of the building is to complete less customer specific upfits and to allow the company to deliver a completed building to a potential customer in 60-90 days instead of the typical 12-18 lead time for new construction.
“This will be the largest spec building in the Richmond area.” said Tom Mann, a VP at Hollingsworth. By providing a larger spec building, this makes it possible for the area to bring in a larger manufacturing/distribution company.
“We are extremely excited about the construction of this new, speculative development in Southpoint Business Park. Buildings of this caliber will attract industrial prospects quickly, and are of immediate support to the local and regional economy ultimately increasing prosperity,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization in a release.
“This latest Hollingsworth building of 650,250 square feet in Prince George County will result in a company that will create additional jobs and investment, an increased tax base and will boost the region’s prosperity, while giving us another tool to help us in our continuing efforts to diversify our economy and to assist anyone in the Gateway Region who wants a job, can get one.” Boswell went on to say.
There is something different about this production because of how the concrete is being laid down. Typical construction for the company is steel and masonry, 32’ clear height while this building will be concrete tilt wall, 40’ clear height.
“In spite of the economic pressure of COVID-19, we are very bullish on the Richmond metropolitan statistical area, and specifically the Gateway Region and Prince George County markets. We’ve successfully grown our business on the belief that American manufacturing will continue to prosper, and the Southeastern United States will lead this growth.” said Joe Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies in a release. “I would like to thank the community for being willing to invest the time, effort and money into being a true partner in making this park successful. It is my belief that the next eight years will be the best economic period of our lives,”
