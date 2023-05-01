Historic Garden Week event held

First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, gave a speech at the Flowerdew Hundred Plantation, Aberdeen, and Martin’s Brandon Episcopal Church for the Garden Club of Virginia’s 90th Historic Garden Week. The event brought 500 visitors from far and wide, with some driving from Texas and Kentucky.
