Historian to discuss Civil War decision making at Pamplin Historical Park

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host historian Dr. Christian B. Keller on May 6 at 7 p.m. when he will discuss high command decision-making from his book "The Lee-Jackson Partnership: Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson , and the Fate of the Confederacy." A book sale and signing will follow the presentation.
The presentation will focus on the value of personal relationships in relation to senior leadership and their ability to achieve victories.
The unique friendship between Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson was a formidable force leading to victories in battle together against overwhelming odds while fighting against the enemy in the field and against conflicting personalities and politics within their own Confederacy.
Dr. Christian B. Keller, who was named the General Dwight D. Eisenhower Chair of National Security in 2017, is a Professor of History in the Department of National Security and Strategy at the United States Army War College, Carlisle, PA. He teaches courses for senior leaders on the theory of war and strategy, national security policy and strategy, and the American Civil War.
Keller previously served as Professor of Military History at the Army Command and General Staff College and has taught at numerous civilian institutions. He earned his B.A. in History from Washington & Lee University and his Ph.D. from Penn State. Dr. Keller was a Fulbright Professor of American History at the University of Jena, Germany following receiving his PhD.
For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.