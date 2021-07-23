By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- John Darryl Ridley showed signs of severe mental illness for approximately two decades. He was a paranoid schizophrenic, had increasing episodes of violence and was hospitalized in two facilities where he displayed violent behavior, yet was discharged from both without issue.
In early 2016, Ridley checked himself into Southside Regional Medical Center claiming he was feeling suicidal and homicidal. While there, he had smothered another patient with a pillow, switching his commitment from voluntary to involuntary by process of a temporary detention order.
A TDO is a process where a group of people including doctors and psychiatrists make a case that a patient is unsafe and present evidence in front of a judge who decides whether a TDO will be granted. Ridley’s initial TDO sentenced him under it for seven days, however, the next day his doctor made a decision to discharge him.
Shortly after, he rented a vehicle and soon had alarming interactions with several members of his family. Days later, he went to a local Petersburg church during service and intruded by preaching against the pastor and taking over the drums. The police were called who would ask him to leave. He came back the same day displaying the same behavior.
The following day, when he should have been seeing his physiatrist, Ridley would come to the home of his uncle, Dwight Carrington Ridley, where he would murder his relative by stabbing him and hitting him with a cast-iron skillet repeadedly.
“The situation completely destroyed my family,” said Kanika Sharae, daughter to Dwight and cousin to John. “My cousin, yes he killed my dad and i really had to work through my emotions about this, there were parts of me that really wanted to be angry at him but the truth of the matter is, he was sick,”
Now, Sharae is working with legislators in the Virginia General Assembly to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
House Bill 2329 was introduced by Del. Kirk Cox (R-66) during the 2021 session of the General Assembly. The legislation prevents the director of a state hospital or person in charge of a licensed hospital from releasing a person who has been involuntarily admitted to such a facility during the 96-hour period immediately following the entry.
The bill also states that a patient may be discharged sooner as long as another psychiatrist, based on an evaluation conducted by the psychiatrist, and a second psychiatrist who has evaluated the person both believe the patient is safe.
“The problem I have with the way the system is set up is it's a group decision for a person to be sentenced with a TDO, but a Doctor can make a unilateral decision to discharge a person and it undermines the whole point of all these people testifying and giving input of what is happening with the patient when one person that’s part of the recommending team can decide themselves they can let them go early,” said Sharae.
Sharae hopes the impact of the legislation, if passed, will also provide accountability to providers and facilities whose mistakes cause such tragedies.
A statute in Virginia currently gives providers immunity for whatever a patient might do if released early as long as they never say whom they intend to harm. Because John Ridley never said he intended to harm his uncle, no case could be brought against Southside Regional Medical Center.
Shortly after being introduced by Del. Cox, HB2329 was referred and ultimately tabled in the Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions. Although the bill received support from members of the House of Delegates, it hasn’t passed.
Del. Cox will not be an active legislator in the House of Delegates in the next session. Mike Cherry, Cox’s likely replacement after the upcoming election, has met with Sarae on the issue and intends to help push the legislation.
Cherry, the current Republican nominee for the 66th District of the Virginia House of Delegates, was walking through Sarae’s neighborhood doing door knocking when he saw her sitting on the porch himself. Sarae asked him what he knew about HB2329 to which he replied with honesty that he didn’t know anything. After discussing the details (both with Sarae in that moment and with Kirk Cox later on), Cherry told her he intended to support the legislation.
“I’m Police Chaplain for Colonial Heights and I understand if someone is going through a temporary detention order they have to be babysat by an officer,” said Cherry. “Sheriff deputies have to transport them to wherever they are, budgets come under strain under new requirements, I think once someone is admitted to a hospital that police oversight should end with that,”
Sarae has also spoken with Del. Lashrecse Aird (D-63) and Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-16) who both signaled support for the legislation.
“Right now, mental health care in Virginia is broken and in need of repair,” said Cherry. “This bill is part of overarching need of review of mental health,”
