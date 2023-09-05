Heartfelt Gratitude to the Masonic Lodge

(Contributed)

We're incredibly grateful to the Masonic Lodge for their generous donation towards our new K9 partner, Maggie-Mae! Your support means the world to us and will help Maggie-Mae make a positive impact in our community. Want to meet the superstar herself? Join us at the Farmers Market on Saturday, September 9th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maggie-Mae will be there, ready to charm you with her wagging tail and adorable antics. Don't miss this chance to say hello and experience the joy she brings!  