Family and friends, along with Officers Stegmann, McCulley, and Pulver held a birthday parade to honor Ida Mae who turned 101 today. Many cars, some old and some new, honked horns, played birthday music, and yelled a very "Happy Birthday" for Ida who watched and waved at everyone from her front yard.
Officers and ECC operators wanted to commemorate this special day for Ida Mae by giving her two birthday cards signed by A Shift ECC operators and officers.
