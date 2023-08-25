Grand Opening Held

Infusion Solutions celebrated its grand opening by opening its doors to community healthcare workers. Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald Hunter presented Annette and Lucien, co-owners, with a key to the County to welcome them into the community. Infusion Solutions offers private, luxurious rooms for patients to receive infusions, offering a unique and comforting experience, in line with their vision: inspired care.
We are proud to have such a caring and compassionate business joining Prince George County.
