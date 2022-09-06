Governor Youngkin presents “Partnership for Petersburg”

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Governor Glenn Youngkin, State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), Delegate Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie), and Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham announced the launch of “Partnership for Petersburg” on Monday, August 22, an initiative to better education, health care, public safety, transportation, economic growth, and relationships between the community and officials, the collaboration aims to assist Petersburg, which is plagued by poverty.
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mayor Sam Parham participated in the Partnership for Petersburg launch by signing commitment statements outlining more than 40 programs that were presented at the event. They were joined by a group of state, local, community, and religious leaders.
In a statement to the press, Youngkin said, "Today, we formally launch the Partnership for Petersburg, a holistic partnership bringing more than 40 initiatives under six separate pillars to make a significant difference in the lives and livelihoods of Petersburg's great people as well as the economic health of the city itself. I sincerely hope that we will be able to use the Partnership as a model for our engagement with other cities around the Commonwealth.”
“The Partnership for Petersburg is the right initiative at the right time for our city,” Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said. “Petersburg is at a turning point in history with the many economic development and community enhancement projects underway and in planning with the support of Governor Youngkin, the General Assembly, and the Commonwealth. Our City is positioned to capitalize on opportunities that will bring positive change for generations to come. On behalf of the citizens of Petersburg, City Council, and the City team, I thank Governor Youngkin for creating this innovative and unparalleled partnership.”
Pertaining to education, Communities in Schools, YMCA, and Boys and Girls Club will expand offerings across all Petersburg schools to provide robust enrichment and academic programs before, during, and after school all year, as well as Virginia State University and Richard Bland College plan to launch a lab school in partnership with Petersburg schools, community organizations, and employers.
Under health-related initiatives, to improve accessibility to crucial screenings and general health maintenance, the Petersburg Health Department will enhance its hours and services and offer additional mobile clinics. The Population Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin has continuously classified Petersburg as the least healthy community in Virginia during the previous ten years.
Another initiative pertaining to transportation includes a $58 million total rail enhancements between Richmond and Raleigh, North Carolina, which includes Petersburg, include $8 million for improvements to the downtown Petersburg Multimodal Center and the anticipated $10 million in repairs to the Ettrick Amtrak station. Additionally, there are proposals to add a new route from Norfolk to Washington, D.C., which will also pass-through Petersburg, and boost the number of daily trains passing through Petersburg from 10 to 14. Additionally, there are plans to upgrade the Washington Street-Wythe Street exit and the Petersburg interchanges off both Interstate 95 and Interstate 85.
Relationships between community and faith based leaders as well as business growth are top initiatives of the Partnership for Petersburg.
