Governor Glenn Youngkin Sets Special Election for Virginia's 4th Congressional District

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for February 21, 2023. The seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin, who passed away on November 28, 2022.
The full writ of election from Governor Youngkin is available here.
The last day for candidates to file as a candidate is December 23, 2022. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.