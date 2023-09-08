FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Six individuals from the surrounding communities received the installation’s Good Neighbor Award, which annually recognizes and honors civilian and business professionals for their exceptional contributions and for their positive impact supporting America’s military. This year’s inductees include Nicholas Balducci, Carlton Branch, John Brandt, Cindy Clark, Kerry Grey and Becky McDonough.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Report - Police Investigating Shooting
- Attempt to Identify Suspect in an Eluding
- Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Petersburg Shooting That Killed VSU Student
- Community Spotlight
- PGCPS Welcomes Virginia State Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons for Opening Day Tour as District Kicks Off 2023-24 School Year
- Prince George County Public Schools Complete Successful Opening Week as District Transitions to August Start Date
- Philip T. Pugh for Prince George District 2 BOS
- Heartfelt Gratitude to the Masonic Lodge
- Good Neighbor Award Recognition
- Governor announces $2.3 million in workforce opportunity grants
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.