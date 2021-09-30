By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PETERSBURG, Va -- Gerdau Petersburg will host a community clean-up event targeting tires on Oct. 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A manned collection area will be set up at the west gate of the facility to collect waste tires. Passenger and truck tires will be accepted but not agricultural or industrial tires. The collected tires will be placed in a roll off and then be transported to a recycler, Rubber Mulch.
Rubber Mulch will shred the tires and 100% of the tires will be recycled. Gerdau will purchase the tire wire to produce new products and the remaining rubber will be recycled through various recycling methods including asphalt and playground mulch.
“I arrived in Virginia two years ago and my plan to impact our community was delayed due to covid.” said Chris Melton, Gerdau Petersburg’s Environmental Manager. “I came from Kentucky where waste tires littered our state. We had a similar program and we were able to make a positive impact on this problem in our community. We have decided to start with tires as our initial community event. We would collect the tires at our facility and those tires would be transported to a recycling partner in Virginia.”
