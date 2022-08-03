Fresh Menu and Ready to Go, a Family Affair, at Lunch Break LLC

Dixie O’Hare is returning to small business ownership in partnership with her daughter, Kieran, and her other three daughters in supporting roles, with partner, Pete Lewis, to bring quality take-out food and catering to the area. Ms. O’Hare grew up around food service with her mother, who managed and owned food service businesses throughout her life. Many will remember Dixie as the creator of Homemade to Go, in Prince George near the County complex. “Homemade had regular customers and we loved getting to know what they liked, and always building on our offerings while never sacrificing quality”, shared Ms. O’Hare.
Trying a new concept here, with all take-out and delivery service Lunch Break will specialize in corporate boxed lunches while serving the local community at our pick-up window open Monday through Friday from 11am-2pm. The packaging makes ordering food for refrigeration for the 4-12 pm shift, or 12-8 shift an option. Lunch Break understands the need of 24-hour manufacturers, distribution centers, ad health care facilities. Shop hours are 10am-4pm Monday-Friday.
O’Hare learned the trade as Banquet Manager, and Catering Manager at Sheraton Park South, Midlothian; working with her mother; and as owner/operator of Homemade to Go, as a cook for local restaurants including Dance’s Sporting Goods, Dockside, and the American Legion Post 146.
