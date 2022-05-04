Free summer STEM enrichment program for middle schoolers

Virginia State University will be offering FREE summer STEM enrichment for middle school student July 5th – 29th in-person on the VSU campus at Lockett Hall. This program will take place over the course of a one 4-week session from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Through hands-on mentorship, technology, and training, the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program empowers students to discover new problem-solving skills and learn about career opportunities in technology fields. The program creates a more diverse pipeline for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. No prior experience is needed, and any gender or nonbinary youth is welcomed to participate. Lunch will be provided as well as transportation for varying locations.
For more information, interested registrants should contact John Travis at Jtravis@vsu.edu or John Blackwell at Jblackwell@vsu.edu.
Register for the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program at www.bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
