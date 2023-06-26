Free Storm Damage Debris Drop-Off Site Open for Residents

Prince George, VA – Due to the severity of the recent storm, many residents and County properties experienced downed trees, damaged bushes and yards. To help residents dispose of natural items, Prince George County is offering a free debris drop-off site at the Union Branch Convenience Center. The program will begin Monday, June 19, and run through Sunday, June 25. Natural items that can be disposed of free of charge include trees, bushes, and other yard debris. The Prince George County Convenience Center, located at 3100 Union Branch Road, is open daily from 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Meridian Waste will collect the yard waste from Prince George County residents only, no contractors, and grind the debris. Residents can contact the General Services Department at (804) 722–0775 for additional information.
